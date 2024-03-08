Indore: Seal Devi Ahilya Hospital & Research Center, Says Collector

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Asheesh Singh on Friday gave orders to seal Devi Ahilya Hospital and Research Centre which was operating without permission since 2015. But officials of the health department who were unaware about the unauthorised hospital running for so many years have been saved and no action has been taken against them.

The collector has ordered that IDSP nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar will do daily monitoring of the patients admitted to the hospital until they are discharged or shifted to another hospital. After discharge of all the patients, sub-divisional officer, Juni Indore and his office shall be informed immediately and thereafter the SDM will seal it. New patients are not to be admitted to the hospital.

The collector also ordered the CMHO to take action against the hospital management and the doctors working there in contravention of the law. He ordered that necessary action should be taken by registering an FIR in the concerned police station under the Medical Education Institutions (Control) Act 1973.

The Municipal Corporation has been ordered to check the legality of the hospital building and take necessary action.

Earlier, the probe panel of district administration and health department submitted its report to the collector on Tuesday and had recommended sealing the facility with immediate effect along with taking action against the owner for misleading the poor patients and the people.

The panel claimed that the hospital was running without permission for many years and even treating cancer patients and found 13 patients admitted there even when the hospital didn’t have any registration, certification, or any kind of permission to run the hospital.

Moreover, the hospital owner did not have any eligible degree but claimed to be a doctor with BEMS degree as qualification.

“The hospital was full of irregularities. It didn’t have any legal permission. No qualified doctor was there, no permission of pollution control board, no permission from Municipal Corporation, and nothing from any other department. Surprisingly, it has been running since 2015. Earlier it was named Medipearl and now with the name of Devi Ahilya Hospital and Research Centre,” a member of the probe panel, wishing anonymity, said.

Probe panel recommendations

The probe committee has recommended sealing the hospital with immediate effect and shifting the cancer patients to the government Cancer Hospital.

The recommendations of the committee:

1 Devi Ahilya Hospital and Research Centre is being operated without registration and the innocent public is being misled. Keeping in view public health, it would be appropriate to seal the hospital and shift the admitted patients elsewhere.

2 The hospital owner is trying to mislead the public by using the word ‘Doctor’ as prefix in his name, whereas as per the rules of Madhya Pradesh Government, a person having electro homeopathy or alternative medicine qualification is not eligible to use the word Dr. Appropriate action under relevant sections recommended.

3 Financial irregularities were also found after which other agencies were also suggested to probe the mat