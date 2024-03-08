Indore: Electricity Capacity Enhanced With 23 New Grids In Fiscal 2023-24

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant stride towards improving power infrastructure, Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has successfully inaugurated 23 new grids during the fiscal year (2023-24). This initiative, spearheaded by the West Discom managing director Amit Tomar, aims to elevate the electricity supply experience for numerous consumers, offering enhanced quality and increased capacity.

Under the RDSS and SSTD schemes, priority construction of new 33/11 KV grids has taken place in the Indore and Ujjain divisions, expanding the power distribution capacity across 15 districts under West Discom. The ongoing efforts also involve the installation of higher capacity power transformers in existing grids, further contributing to the overall improvement.

Tomar highlighted the progress, stating that the Bilawali Grid in Indore city is undergoing final testing, with power supply scheduled to commence shortly.

Notably, a significant portion of the new grids, seven to eight in total, have been established in Indore city and Indore rural circle. Additional grids have been introduced in Ujjain, Dewas, and Dhar districts, including the pioneering RDSS grid at Imlikheda (Sanwer), Rau, and Badiyakima near Bicholi.

In tandem with these developments, the capacity of 60 existing 33/11 KV grids has been expanded, resulting in an increase of approximately 315 MW in power distribution capacity at the company level. This boost in capacity has translated into tangible benefits for lakhs of consumers across various categories, including domestic, non-domestic, industrial, and agricultural.

Tomar reiterated the company's commitment to serving the public and fulfilling the government's objectives of welfare and consumer services. This concerted effort marks a significant stride in fortifying the region's power infrastructure, promising a more reliable and robust electricity supply for the foreseeable future, he added.