Indore: Four Out Of 10 Cases, Resolved At Revenue Case Mediation Centre

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four out of ten cases put up at the Revenue Case Mediation Centre have been resolved through mutual agreement of both parties since the centre started working 16 days ago.

Under the guidance of collector Asheesh Singh the Centre started on February 20 in room number G-12 of the Collector office. In this mediation centre, services are being provided by two retired deputy collectors of the Revenue Department, Awadhesh Chaturvedi and Ashok Vyas. These mediators mediate to resolve all such applications and cases of the district which are eligible to be filed before the High Court and the District Court.

Additional collector Roshan Rai informed on Wednesday that apart from the four cases of mutual settlement an appeal in one case is pending in District Court Depalpur and one case related to additional deputy commissioner of police Zone 4 is being forwarded to him and one case to be decided at the level of sub divisional officer revenue Mhow is being forwarded to him. In the remaining cases, notices have been given to the non-applicants to appear before the mediation cell.

Chandra Singh Dharve, deputy collector and officer-in-charge, senior clerk branch has been authorised to issue notices etc. in those cases in which resolution is not possible at the Mediation Centre level.