Indore: Woman, Who Called Youth From Lucknow And Got Him Killed; Arrested

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The woman, who reportedly called her ex-boyfriend from Lucknow and had him killed with the help of four friends here in the Aerodrome area, was arrested by the police on Wednesday. Police said that she was arrested from her place in Dewas district and further investigation is on into the case. Two of her accomplices, who were arrested on Tuesday were produced before the court from where they were sent to police remand for two days.

Body of Taukir Ahmed, a resident of Lucknow was found murdered in the bushes in High Link City late on Monday. He was stabbed to death by some youths and the police caught Ansh Yadav, Ranjeet and two minor boys in connection with the same on Tuesday. Woman’s boyfriend Ansh had informed the police that Taukir Ahmed met the woman through a social media platform a few years ago. After that, he allegedly started harassing and blackmailing to meet her which she didn’t like. She had informed Ansh about the same. After that, they prepared a plan to call Taukir to the city on the pretext of meeting.

Taukir reached the city on Monday and was called by the girl to meet near High Link City where he was thrashed and killed by Ansh and one of his accomplices. His two minor friends were also at the spot so the police also made them accused. Since then, the police have been searching for the woman.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team reached her place and arrested the girl from her place in Dewas district. An officer informed the Free Press that the woman is also telling the same story that she had called Taukir to the city to teach him a lesson as he was harassing her.

Ansh and one of his accomplices are on police remand for two days. They had been taken to the crime scene for the collection of the evidence. They are being questioned further.