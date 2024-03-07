Indore: Thieves Enter Retired BSNL Officer's Locked Flat, Decamp With ₹10L Cash & Valuables In Just 2 Hours

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves targeted a retired telecom company officer’s flat and decamped with cash and valuables worth Rs 10 lakh within two hours in the Palasia area late on Tuesday. The family members had gone to attend a marriage function when the thieves broke open the lock of their flat and stole from there. Police have not been able to identify the accused till the filing of the report.

Palasia police station in charge JP Jamre said that the incident took place at the flat of Narendra Bhale in Saket Nagar area late on Wednesday night. Bhale informed the police that he is a retired officer from BSNL. He along with his family members had gone to attend a marriage function near Malwa Mill Square around 9.15 pm. After attending the marriage function, they reached home around 11.15 pm and found that the lock on the door was broken and the house was in a mess.

The doors of two almirahs were also found open. Thieves stole Rs 30,000 in cash and gold and silver ornaments worth over Rs 10 lakh. Bhale said that his sister had kept her gold and silver ornaments at his place and they were also stolen from the almirahs.

Jamre said that the CCTVs of the area are being checked to identify the accused. Some suspects were captured in the CCTV and the police are working to catch them.

Rs 2.5 lakh cash, valuables stolen from locked house

In another incident, thieves managed to flee with Rs 2.5 lakh in cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees from a house in the Pardeshipura area, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, Gopal Sharma, a resident of New Ranipura in the Pardeshipura area has lodged a complaint that thieves entered his house after breaking open the door on the back side of his house and stole Rs 2.5 lakh kept in the almirah and gold and silver ornaments from there. The complainant informed the police that the house was locked and the thieves fled with cash and valuables worth over 5 lakh from there. Police were clueless about the accused till the filing of the report.