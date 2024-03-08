Indore: Transwoman Rape Accused’s Anticipatory Bail Rejected

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A special court rejected bail to a person accused of unnatural act with a trans woman. The court accepted that there is no basis for granting anticipatory bail to the accused.

Vijay Nagar police station has registered a case against Kanpur resident Vibhav Shukla under the section of unnatural act on the complaint of fashion designer trans woman. It is alleged that the 28-year-old transwoman had befriended the accused Vibhav Shukla on Instagram three years ago. Accused Vibhav Shukla used to chat with the ID in the name of Sonu Maurya. Later both of them shared mobile numbers and started chatting.

Last year, both of them met in an ashram in Vrindavan. There Vibhav said that he is ready to get married. After this both of them started meeting often. He also stayed in hotels in Kanpur, Delhi and Vrindavan. In June 2023, Vibhav came to Indore and both of them stayed in hotels of Scheme-54 and Scheme-78 for two days.

Vibhav asked the complainant to get her gender changed and also gave her Rs 1 lakh. The transwoman got surgery done on her upper body and other organs and also got facial surgery done when Vibhav asked her to do so, but Vibhav remained reluctant to introduce her to his parents and later refused to marry her. On this, the transwoman complained to the police.

The police registered a case under the section of rape, but later after taking the opinion of law experts, a case was registered under the section of unnatural act. Vibhav had submitted an application for bail in the special court, but the court rejected it.