Big Step Towards Satellite Campus, IIT Indore Inaugurates Prelude Centre In Ujjain |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the upcoming satellite campus at Ujjain, IIT Indore inaugurated three state-of-the-art labs under Centre for Experiential Learning on Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship (C-ELITE) in Government Engineering College in the ancient town on Friday. The inauguration was done by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav whereas Union minister for education, Dhamendra Pradhan, and IIT Indore director Prof Suhas Joshi joined the event in online mode.

The labs include Makers’ Space, Heritage and Innovation Centre in Astronomy and Space Engineering (HICASE) and Laser Engineering.

Makerspace Laboratory will provide an enabling physical environment for young engineering students to go hands-on and give form and expression to their innovative and creative minds. The objective is to empower students to take systems apart, examine the component parts, and rebuilding back the original systems. It will also help the students to put together new systems, to convert creative ideas into actual engineering products.

HICASE will be one of the first of its kind to use the best of ancient and modern worlds to enlighten the young minds. The aspects covered in this centre is Astronomical Heritage, Space Science Education Hub and Skill Development Centre, Data Intensive Computing & Analytics Laboratory and Start up and Innovation in Device Technology related to Astronomy and Space Research.

Laser engineering lab for students

The Laser Engineering lab will provide hands on experience to the student and faculty in designing the laser system for different customised requirements in the industries. The lab includes Laser based GI Index Printing on Textile to print Bagh logo for geographical indexing on the textile’s products and wood carving, Laser Michelson Interferometry in high-precision distance and thickness measurements using the laser beam, Laser Engraving and 3D Printing, Opto-Mechatronics System which will give a glimpse on laser beam steering in nano to micro level and Photoacoustic System for Health Monitoring for screening early-stage cancer diagnosis.

Speaking at the event, CM Yadav emphasized on the rich heritage of Indian culture which has been encouraging research since ancient days. He expressed determination to modernize engineering colleges across the state, creating campuses similar to IITs to facilitate aspirants with the dissemination of knowledge.

Echoing the vision of PM Narendra Modi, CM Yadav highlighted efforts to make India a leader in the field of technology. The establishment of a satellite campus aims to re-establish technical education in Madhya Pradesh, aligning it with global standards.

Joshi thanks central, state leadership

Joshi said “We are thankful for the Central and State leadership for giving us the opportunity to build the future of the nation in the land of Mahakaal. In line with the National Education Policy 2020, we envision to have a Deep Tech Research and Discovery Campus here built under the three pillars of research and innovation i.e. Deep Tech Research laboratories, Discovery Center, and Lab-to-Market Center.” He further said “In addition, it will also have a high-end research facility through a Center for New and Emerging Technology. We will also provide support to real life products through a Lab-to-market Incubation and entrepreneurship centre. This research facility will be available for the engineering students of the State Colleges.”

IIT Indore to develop 250 new technologies

IIT Indore will be developing 250 new technologies in 5 years. Through Lab-to-Market program, it is envisioned to incubate 150 ideas and convert at least half of them to be market ready. In addition, the campus will have degree programs, executive programs, and skill development programs. It is also planned to train 2500 personnels in deep technology in 5 years. The campus will have 05 conference halls, 15 digital classrooms, Administrative Building, Residential & Hostel complexes. Thus, it will serve as a hub for cutting-edge research, interdisciplinary collaboration, and the nurturing of talent that will contribute to the nation's progress.