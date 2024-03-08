Maha Shivratri 2024 @ Ujjain's Mahakal: Special 'Rudra Abhishek', Bhasma Aarti & More

By: Kajal Kumari | March 08, 2024
Maha Shivratri-- celebrated in Phalguna month of Hindi calendar, is believed to be the the day when Lord Shiva & Goddess Parvati married each other. The day is celebrated with much devotion across the country. Let's take a look at the celebrations at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple, which houses the most powerful of 12 Jyotirlingas.
On the occasion, the world famous Mahakaleshwar Temple organised a special pooja at the temple premises. The rituals started at 2:30am.
Temple priests offered milk, curd, ghee to Baba Mahakal for 'Rudra Abhishek' amid hold chants.
Mahakal's auspicious Bhasma Aarti was performed during the dawn on March 8. Here, ashes (known as bhasma) are offered to the Lord.
A huge crowd of devotees thronged the temple premises to seek blessings of Lord Mahakal on Maha Shivratri.
Mahakaleshwar Jyotirling was adorned beautifully with flowers and ornaments. The jyotirlinga was crowned with a colourful turban like a groom's.
The entire temple was also decorated to colorful lights which brightened-up the sky even before the day-break.
Several VIPs like Actress Hema Malini and former CM of Madhya Pradesh Uma Bharti also visited the temple on the occasion.
