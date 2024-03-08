Pandit Pradeep Mishra’s Rudraksh Mahotsav: 1 Lakh Devotees Gather At Kubereshwar Dham Against Expected 5 Lakh On Mahashivratri

FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A little over one lakh people gathered on the second day of Pandit Pradeep Mishra’s Shiv Mahapuran Katha at Sehore’s Kubereshwar Dham on Friday. Atleast 5 lakh people were expected to participate in the Rudraksh Mahotsav on the occasion of Maha Shivratri today.

The major drop in the footfall can be mostly attributed to last year's stampede, following a high influx of devotees at Kubereshwar Dham. Poor arrangements by the Sehore district administration and the temple committee failed to accommodate the crowd, leading to a chaos. Atleast six people, including a child, had died here during the 7-day Shiv Mahapuran Katha in 2023.

Current visuals from the venue showed people sitting in the pandals. Devotees were also seen worshipping Lord Shiva with all rituals. Maharudrabhishek was also performed on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Madhya Pradesh’s co-operation, and sports and youth affairs minister Vishwas Sarang will also visit Kubereshwar Dham at 4:30 pm on Friday.

Divisional Commissioner takes stock of preparations

Bhopal Divisional Commissioner Dr. Pawan Kumar Sharma took stock of the arrangements at Kubereshwar Dham. Collector Praveen Singh and SP Mayank Awasthi informed in detail about the arrangements made by the administration. Divisional Commissioner Dr Sharma also met storyteller Pandit Pradeep Mishra and discussed the event in detail.

The seven-day Shiv Mahapuran katha began on Thursday and will conclude on March 13. Hotels & lodges in Sehore are going fully booked as nearly a lakh of people have gathered.