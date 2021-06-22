Indore: Sagwan, Shisham trees cut in Gajinda and Gavalu forest area; Timber mafia has once again become active in Choral

Indore: Illegal felling has come to the fore in different forest areas where a large number of teak and shisham trees have been cut. Along with this, girdling has been planted, which has damaged many trees.
Officials admit that due to the negligence of the forest workers, the forest has been damaged continuously for months now. In this case, action has been taken against forest workers for illegal logging.
However, the department is trying to reduce the figure of felled trees and arguing that the situation rose due to the staff getting infected with coronavirus. Trees of other species including sagwan, dhavda and shisham have been cut in the Ganjida and Gavalu forest areas in the Choral range. About 40-50 trees have been cut as per record.
This incident is said to have happened between June 12 and 20. According to sources, damage has been caused by putting wounds on trees in Umath-Ganjida. Now the department is counting them. According to forest officials, trees have been cut to encroach on the forest land.
As soon as the information about illegal felling, divisional forest officer (DFO) Narendra Pandya gave the responsibility of inspecting the forest to the officials. SDO AK Srivastava also expressed displeasure over the cutting of trees in the forest during a briefing in which ranger Mukesh, and deputy ranger Raghuveer Yadav were also present. The staff kept giving their clarification regarding the tree felling, but the forest conservator gave instructions for taking strict action. At present, notices have been given to beat guard, forester and deputy ranger.
No patrol during Corona
The chief conservator of forests and the conservator of forests have a flight squad to monitor the forest. But due to infection, the team did not go on patrol in the forest. Even many forest workers got infected in Choral. Along with this, his family members were also corona positive. Due to this, the staff remained on leave from April to June. At the same time, the CF-CCF flight squad was also engaged by the district administration in the arrangements related to Covid-19. During September 2019, illegal logging came to the fore in eight different forest areas in the Choral range. During this, many employees were attacked, including deputy ranger Yadav. After being suspended, Yadav was made in-charge of the flying squad. Three months ago, Yadav was posted again in Choral. QUOTE "The place where illegal harvesting took place in Choral is the border with Barwah forest division. Forest workers have been given notice. Reply has been sought in seven days." AK Srivastava, SDO, Indore Forest Division
