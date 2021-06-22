Indore: District aims at 100% vaccination during seven-day drive; Target to give 1.25L vaccination

Congratulations Indore, my best wishes to public: CM



Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated the people of

the city on making a record on Monday of having the highest number of vaccinations in the country in one day. Chouhan said that the dedication and enthusiasm of the people of the city are commendable. The city, which is number one in cleanliness in the whole country, has become number one invaccination.

Silawat briefs CMSilawat met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal on Tuesday and informed him in detail about the historic vaccination held in the city on Monday. He informed the CM that now the target is to have 100 per cent vaccination, and expressed confidence that the target will be achieved with the cooperation of the people.