Indore: District aims at 100% vaccination during seven-day drive; Target to give 1.25L vaccination

Indore: After a gap of one day, the corona vaccination drive will start once again on Wednesday with a target to reach 1.25 lakh people, said officials.
Collector Manish Singh and district in-charge minister Tulsi Silawt said that their target is to have 100 per cent vaccination in the district under the ongoing 7 days vaccination campaign that was launched on Monday.
The collector said the drive will start at 8 am and added that extensive preparations have been made to ensure that the work at the vaccination centres goes on smoothly. He said all the administrative, IMC and police officials are on their toes to ensure that the target is reached.
Congratulations Indore, my best wishes to public: CM
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated the people of
the city on making a record on Monday of having the highest number of vaccinations in the country in one day. Chouhan said that the dedication and enthusiasm of the people of the city are commendable. The city, which is number one in cleanliness in the whole country, has become number one invaccination.
Silawat briefs CMSilawat met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal on Tuesday and informed him in detail about the historic vaccination held in the city on Monday. He informed the CM that now the target is to have 100 per cent vaccination, and expressed confidence that the target will be achieved with the cooperation of the people.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)