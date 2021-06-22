Indore: Students seeking admission in government schools unable to get transfer certificates

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students who have cleared entrance examination to get admission in Model Schools and Schools of Excellence are unable to confirm their admission, as they cannot provide Transfer Certificate (TC) to the school.

This is a challenge faced by thousands of students, as most students want to switch to government schools citing pandemic and online education.

The admission process in government schools of Madhya Pradesh began last week and most schools are facing this challenge in admissions now. Many students are seeking admission in government schools as private school operators are charging full fees despite holding online classes due to corona pandemic.

However, it’s not easy for students to get admission in government schools as private schools are not issuing TCs without clearance of all the dues and fees.

Even for admission in class IX in Schools of Excellence and Model Schools, many students have not received TC from their school. To take admission in these schools, many class VIII students had taken entrance test and obtained merit.