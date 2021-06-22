Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government decides to open 9200 CM Rise Schools

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has decided to establish 9,200 well-equipped schools to be known as CM Rise Schools.

A decision in this regard was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday. As per cabinet decision, a total of 350 such schools will be established in first phase, the rest of schools will be established in next three years.

“These schools will be well-equipped. There will be smart classes, well-equipped laboratories, smart library, playgrounds, space for art and culture activities etc. For the first phase, the cabinet has approved Rs 4,952 crore,” said spokesperson of Madhya Pradesh government Dr Narottam Mishra.

He further said that these schools will also have transportation facilities for students. “These schools will be established in 15-kilometre periphery. There will be school buses to ferry the students to schools,” Mishra said while briefing the cabinet decision.

According to Mishra, in the first phase, these schools will be opened one each at district and block level. “A total of 254 schools will be under School Education Department and rest of schools will be under tribal welfare department,” he said.