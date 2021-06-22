Jabalpur: Gang involved in making 'Duplicate' shampoo of branded companies busted

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur police busted a seven-member gang from Uttar Pradesh late on Monday night, which made spurious shampoo and sold them as products of established shampoo brands. The police have seized chemical, salt, colour and empty bottles of different branded companies.

Acting on a tip off, a team of Omti police station raided a hotel and arrested the accused identified as Imtiyaz Ali, Sonu Malik, Mohammed Amin, Mohammed Jakir, Arman Khan, Arfat Khan and Iqbal Mohammed. All arrested are residents of different localities in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

Police sources said accused had booked two rooms and were staying at a hotel for the past few days. They told hotel manager that they were retailers of branded companies that make shampoo.

The police said accused used chemical, selam turmeric powder, water and salt to prepare sub standard shampoo. “They had purchased empty bottles of several branded companies that make shampoo from a scrap dealer in Delhi. They filled empty bottles with shampoo and sold them in slums and rural areas at 40 per cent discount,” said Omti police station incharge SPS Baghel.

He further said that the accused are being questioned and samples of fake shampoo have been sent to a laboratory to ascertain whether it was harmful for users.