Bhopal: Jangid records statement with police, says Signal App was uninstalled to as the caller cannot be identified

BHOPAL: "Because of the threatening call, I have uninstalled the app from my phone, I wanted that the caller shall call me through the sim, so that his identity could come to light," said IAS Lokesh Kumar Jangid while recording his statement to the police, on Monday.

The IAS officer who was issued a show cause notice by the†government over alleged leak of recorded telephonic conversation, had approached DGP Vivek Johri seeking personal security officers (PSOs) claiming that he has been threatened by an unknown person on Signal App.

The officer has allegedly opened the front against the procurement of oxygen concentrators in Barwani district.

In the statement, Jangid said that he received a call around 11.50 pm asking him to go on six-month leave if he cares for himself and his family, the caller also threatened that he will harm his son also. He further said that earlier the caller gave him the three calls which were not taken by him.

He said that the caller was probably a young person and seemed to be drunk.

In the app the caller can hide his number and he wanted that the caller shall call him on the phone so that his identity can be revealed, Jangid said.

He said the police shall contact the app officials and to track the caller and he shall be punished for his act.