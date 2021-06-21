Bhopal: Lokesh Jangid replies to GAD, declines to accept mistake

BHOPAL: IAS officer Lokesh Jangid who has courted controversies for his comments has sent a reply to the notice to the General Administration Department.

In the reply, he has declined all the charges made against him. Jangid was accused of making viral the conversations between him and principal secretary (personnel) Deepti Mukherjee Gaud. An explanation was sought from him for this.

Jangid has replied that some of his colleagues had doubts that he had been transferred for some reasons. The call records were sent to make it clear to them that he was not transferred for any particular reasons.

According to Jangidís reply, the call records were not posted to any group. He referred to an order of the Supreme Court in support of his reply. He also cited the Indian Telegraphic Act and the Indian Civil Services Act.†

According to him, there was nothing in the conversation which indicates that it was a private one.

It was an official conversation; besides even before it came to light his transfer order had been issued and uploaded on the GAD website.

According to sources, the government is, however, not satisfied with his reply. Disciplinary action may be taken against him in a day or two.