Bhopal, Indore come alive after pandemic gloom as chief minister, people perform asanas on Yoga Day, join vaccination drive

By Staff Reporter

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performing asana at BJP headquarters in Bhopal on Monday
Bhopal/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other state leaders rolled out their mats and performed various asanas to mark the International Yoga Day on Monday.

On the occasion, a mega vaccination drive against COVID-19 was also launched with the target of inoculating 10 lakh people at 7,000 inoculation centres set up across the state.

Chouhan performed yoga asanas at the BJP headquarters in the state capital Bhopal. State BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma also took part in the event which was observed by following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.

In Indore, state Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat took part in a Yoga Day event at the Border Security Force (BSF) premises.

A mega COVID-19 vaccination drive was also launched in the state with the target of inoculating 10 lakh people, including 1.5 lakh in Bhopal, 1.8 lakh in Indore and 60,000 each in Gwalior and Jabalpur.

Medical education minister Vishvas Sarang at vaccination centre in Polytechnic College in Bhopal on Monday. Also seen is senior BJP functionary Suhas Bhagat (L)
Minister Tulsi Silawat (second from left) performing yoga in Indore on Monday
Chouhan and his team of ministers along with other officials will remain on field to motivate people to get themselves vaccinated.

The state government has arranged for over 19 lakh vaccine doses for the purpose and deployed more than 35,000 officials and employees for conducting the drive, they said.

Chouhan will take part in the campaign at Datia, Bhopal and Budhni (his Assembly constituency), while other ministers will be present in their respective districts.

A decked-up vaccination centre in Bhopal
BJYM members performing yoga before the statue of Swami Vivekanand in Indore on Monday
In Bhopal, drive has been kicked off at 800 vaccination centres (session sites). State medical education minister Vishwas Sarang inaugurated mega drive at Polytechnic College. Collector Avinash Lawania inaugurated drive at Model vaccination centre.

