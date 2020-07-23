Indore: Sacked DAVV daily wager attempts suicide 

Indore: A daily wage employee, who was sacked by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in a fake marksheet case 10 years ago, on Thursday attempted suicide as the university kept its decision on reinstating him pending even when he got acquitted from a local court.

The employee, Hemraj Gurjar, consumed poisonous substance outside vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain’s office and then went inside appealing that he should be reinstated. He also informed the VC that he had consumed poison and was having a stomach ache as a result. He then collapsed sending everybody into a tizzy there. The VC asked employees present there to bring salted water and make him drink it. “Do that fast so that he vomits the poisonous substance out,” she said.

He was later taken to MY Hospital in the official car of registrar Anil Sharma.