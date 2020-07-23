Indore: Decision to impose lockdown completely depends on public awareness, says collector Manish Singh

Collector Manish Singh boosted the morale of the denizens amid the adverse effects of the pandemic, the upcoming festivals and the increasing mental pressure towards employment among traders.

When asked about the possibilities of lockdown in the city, the collector said, “There is no lock down situation in the city at the moment. But this decision completely depends on public awareness. If positive cases are reduced, then we will definitely increase the scope of exemption in business areas.”

Collector also expressed his support towards vendors. “We want all the jobs to run smoothly. But in this era it is not possible to ignore the conditions of the crowd. In one to one and a half months, control of COVID-19 is expected. So everyone’ support is needed and all corona norms should be exercised. Municipal Corporation has also been advised to exercise restraint.

When asked as to how the time of festivals will be dealt, the collector said that festivals like Eid and Rakhi are a challenge for us. “I request people to celebrate the festivals with peace and simplicity. Do not gather for the betterment of the city. Negligence on the festivals can increase the corona positive cases.”

Collector also sought support from politicians on political events that prevailed over the Corona epidemic. “COVID is expected to set an ideal for politicians in following the rescue-related guide line. Only by collective cooperation will we able to control the epidemic.”