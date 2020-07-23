Indore: Girl arrested for duping woman of Rs 50,000 in name of government scheme 'One Nation One Card'

Indore: Crime branch on Thursday arrested a miscreant for duping a woman of Rs 50,000 in the name of giving contract for survey work and for making cards of Government of India 'One Nation One Card' scheme. The accused had assured the complainant woman to give a contract of two districts for Rs 7 lakh. She took a cheque amounting Rs 50,000 as advance.

ASP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that Rishinagar resident Dr Kalpana Saxena lodged a complaint that she was contacted by a girl named Pallavi Purey, a resident of Bicholi Mardana area of the city. The woman in her complaint stated that Pallavi posed herself as an employee of a company that took the contract to make membership cards under the scheme ‘One Nation One Card’ and the company is further giving contracts to many individuals on district level for the survey.

Pallavi assured the complaint that she can give contracts of Dhar and Alirajpur districts to her for Rs 7 lakh (3.5 lakh each). After that, she took Rs 50,000 as advance money through cheque. Kalpana talked to the ministry when she came to know that they didn’t give any contract to any company for this work. Kalpana, smelling something fishy, lodged a complaint with Dwarkapuri police station against Pallavi. The crime branch team was instructed to investigate the matter and to arrest the woman.

As per the plan, the crime branch arrested the accused girl when she reached the Kalpana’s place to take the rest of the amount. The accused allegedly told the crime branch official that she is employed with a company. She confessed of duping people in Dewas, Ujjain and Shajapur districts also. The police are investigating the case further.