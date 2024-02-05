Indore: Rumours Of Class 10 Hindi Paper Leak Proven Untrue

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Just hours before the commencement of board examinations on Monday, concerning rumours of class 10 Hindi paper leaks surfaced across various social media platforms. However, these speculations have been claimed as false. There has been no actual paper leak.

The District Panchayat CEO, Siddharth Jain, has confirmed that the circulating viral paper is from the previous year. He clarified that it has been edited to change the year, rendering it entirely fraudulent.

Moreover, Daily Bhaskar, inquiring about the viral question paper, discussed the matter with District Education Officer Mangalesh Kumar Vyas. He revealed that the paper being circulated was compared with today's paper and found to be completely different. Their codes also do not match, indicating no correlation between the leaked paper and the actual examination.

District Panchayat CEO Siddharth Jain mentioned that they received forwarded messages via WhatsApp as well. Upon verification through the District Education Officer and confirmation from Bhopal, it was revealed that the paper circulating on social media belonged to the previous year. The paper is entirely fake, with modifications made to change the year. The codes of the papers also do not match. No paper has been leaked this year, and examinations have been conducted smoothly.

Over the past month, several social media sites have witnessed the creation of channels falsely claiming to provide exam papers. The police have taken action against many individuals involved in these scams.