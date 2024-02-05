Indore: 4-Year-Old Dies Of Electrocution While Playing With Friends

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 4-year-old child died on Monday due to an electric shock while playing with his siblings in Indore. The incident happened while the child was playing with three other children. During the play, he accidentally grabbed hold of an electric wire, resulting in his fall. His father promptly rushed him to a private hospital in Indore, but later, he was transferred to another medical facility where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to the Sanyuktganj Police, Vinod (4), son of Nuru Bhil from Ghodabad Simrol, was brought to the EMV by his father on Sunday evening. Vinod's mother, Sunita, rushed downstairs upon hearing the commotion, finding Vinod unconscious. With the help of nearby people, Vinod was taken to a private hospital, but his condition deteriorated, leading to his transfer to the EMV where he took his last breath.

Vinod was the youngest among three siblings. His siblings were visiting their maternal grandparents when the incident occurred. Nuru, Vinod's father, works as a mason. It remains unclear whether Vinod accidentally touched the wire or grabbed it intentionally. After the incident, the other children in the area left in fear, making it challenging to gather more information from them.