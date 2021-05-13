Indore: Restrain from exercising immediately after Covid recovery, beat stress or anxiety with pranayama, cite experts

Indore: Helping people get fit by taking requisite precautions, a discussion and guidance seminar was organised by Create Stories Social Welfare Society at Fb.com/createstories on Thursday.
In the webinar, founder Deepak Sharma warned about exercising immediately after recovery and physiotherapist Dr Priyanka Tiwari shared her insights on various exercises.
“Though exercise is usually recommended for recovery in most diseases, but not in case of covid-19,” Sharma said. He cited guidelines and noted that people who have suffered respiratory symptoms like pneumonia are recommended to rest for at least a week after symptoms subside, gradually returning to physical activity with an emphasis on monitoring their breathing.
“For people who have had cardiac symptoms, the recommendation is to rest for around 2 to 3 weeks after the symptoms stop, while those who have myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart, should wait as much as 3 to 6 months before returning to some form of an exercise regimen,” Sharma said.
Priyanka said, “We cannot run away from this situation today, but we can definitely face it with our strength and positivity.” She added that a lot of people suffer from muscle scarring following covid-19. She suggested the following:
Keep the sleep cycle right - Use the military's 4-7-8 method to fall asleep.
1. Let your lips part slightly and make a whooshing sound as you exhale through your mouth.
2. Then close your lips and inhale silently through your nose. Count to 4 in your head.
3. Then hold your breath for 7 seconds.
4. After, exhale (with a whoosh sound) for 8 seconds.
Beat stress or anxiety with pranayama
Certain breathing techniques like pursed lip breathing can help reduce shortness of breath and reduce complications considerably. You can utilise it only if recommended and agreed upon by the doctor.