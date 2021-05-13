Indore: Restrain from exercising immediately after Covid recovery, beat stress or anxiety with pranayama, cite experts

Indore: Helping people get fit by taking requisite precautions, a discussion and guidance seminar was organised by Create Stories Social Welfare Society at Fb.com/createstories on Thursday.

In the webinar, founder Deepak Sharma warned about exercising immediately after recovery and physiotherapist Dr Priyanka Tiwari shared her insights on various exercises.

“Though exercise is usually recommended for recovery in most diseases, but not in case of covid-19,” Sharma said. He cited guidelines and noted that people who have suffered respiratory symptoms like pneumonia are recommended to rest for at least a week after symptoms subside, gradually returning to physical activity with an emphasis on monitoring their breathing.