Madhya Pradesh: After Panna, now woman's body 'offered' to Narmada in Dewas district

Bhopal/ Dewas: A day after the Panna district incident, where human corpses were seen floating in a river, another video from Dewas district surfaced on Wednesday where four persons are seen 'offering' a body to Narmada.
The video, which has gone viral on social media, is said to be captured by Nemawar Ghat villagers in Dewas district on May 8. The video also shows the people wearing PPE kits while conducting the 'ritual'. The body was wrapped in a cloth.
Sources said that when the villagers spotted the incident, they had approached the local police station, but no action was taken.
Police, however, said the video is yet to be verified while sources said that the persons (seen in the video), belong to Sakatya village under Khategaon area.
Superintendent of Police, Dewas, Shiv Dayal said, “A video is doing the rounds on social media, but we are yet to verify it. No one has come forward to claim the dead. Until the video is verified, it is hard to comment.”
Sources claimed that the deceased was an 80-year-old woman from the Jat community. On May 7, the woman complained of chest pain and also had breathing problems. Before she could be taken to hospital, she succumbed.
As the family members suspect that the woman might have been suffering from Covid-19, they decided on the last rights in this manner.
They went to Nemawar Ghat, where they hired a boat and "offered" the body to the river as per their rituals called Jaldaag.
However, Free Press hasn't verified the video.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)