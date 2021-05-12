Madhya Pradesh: After Panna, now woman's body 'offered' to Narmada in Dewas district

Police, however, said the video is yet to be verified while sources said that the persons (seen in the video), belong to Sakatya village under Khategaon area.

Superintendent of Police, Dewas, Shiv Dayal said, “A video is doing the rounds on social media, but we are yet to verify it. No one has come forward to claim the dead. Until the video is verified, it is hard to comment.”

Sources claimed that the deceased was an 80-year-old woman from the Jat community. On May 7, the woman complained of chest pain and also had breathing problems. Before she could be taken to hospital, she succumbed.

As the family members suspect that the woman might have been suffering from Covid-19, they decided on the last rights in this manner.

They went to Nemawar Ghat, where they hired a boat and "offered" the body to the river as per their rituals called Jaldaag.

However, Free Press hasn't verified the video.