Indore: Residents Demand Demolition Of House Of Accused For Sexually Assaulting 8-Year Girl | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Prdaesh): Residents of Singapore Township reached the Lasudia police and later the Regal Square demanding strict action against the man, who was booked for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in the area.

The residents demanded that the house of the accused be demolished and security be provided to her family members as they were threatened by the accused.

Trader Ghanshyam Parihar who is a resident of the township informed the Free Press that the girl playing in an under-construction house where her parents were working was sexually assaulted by the construction contractor named Yusuf.

On hearing her cries for help her parents rushed to her and the girl informed them about the incident. Later, a case was registered against the accused with the police.

After the incident, the residents of the area went to the police station demanding strict action against the accused and the demolition of his house. After knowing that the police did not take action against the accused, the residents again went to the police station on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, the residents first went to the police station and later protested at Regal Square demanding action against the accused. Lasudia police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi said that the girl was sexually assaulted by the accused on Tuesday and the accused was arrested on Wednesday.

He was produced before the court from where he was sent to jail. Dudhi said that the residents were demanding to demolish the house of the accused. The senior officers were informed about the same.

