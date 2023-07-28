 MP: CM Asks IG (Stamps) To Take Action Against Sub-Registrar In Narmadapuram
Farmers complain against the official to Chouhan during his visit to Seoni Malwa.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 02:20 AM IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A group of farmers complained to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan against sub-registrar Parasram Ahirwar. Farmers Mahesh Lowanshi, RL Patel, Ramdeen Raghuwanshi and others made the complaint during Chouhan’s trip to Seoni Malwa on July 25.

In the complaint, they demanded action against Ahirwar.  Chouhan asked the inspector general (stamps) to take action against Ahirwar. According to the complaint, the farmers who come for registration are asked to give 0.3% of KCC charges, and if anyone fails to give money, their paperwork is done in eight/ten days.

Those who do not pay one per cent of stamp fees for KCC mortgage are asked to give a bribe to the sub-registrar who has been working in the office for more than four years. When the inspector of stamps M Salvendaram over the phone, he said he had received the complaint and would soon take action.

Follow us on

