Indore: Republic Day celebrated with Immense Enthusiasm And Passion In District

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya unfurled the national flag at the main function of Republic Day organized at Nehru Stadium on Friday. He also took the salute of the parade. The national festival Republic Day was celebrated in district today with immense enthusiasm in an atmosphere of patriotic zeal and passion.

On this occasion, panoramic tableaux were also brought out by various government departments. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav's Republic Day message was read out at the ceremony. School children presented colorful cultural programs.

There was an atmosphere of unprecedented enthusiasm during the Republic Day celebrations. 16 platoons presented a warm and attractive parade at the function. After the flag hoisting, Minister Vijayvargiya inspected the parade in an open jeep. After the parade he also got introduced to the parade commanders. During this time, Police Commissioner Makrand Deuskar and Collector Asheesh Singh were with him. 16 teams presented an attractive parade in the function. The parade was led by Parade Commander IPS officer Karandeep Singh at the function. He was followed by 2IC Subedar Gajendra Nigwal.

On this occasion, RAPTC, First Battalion, Fifteenth Corps, District Police Force (Men), District Police Force (Women), Home Guard, Traffic Police, NCC Airwing, NCC, Scouts, Guides, Student Police Cadet, RI Group, Shaurya Dal and Srijan dal presented An attractive parade. On this occasion, the BSF band filled the entire atmosphere with enthusiasm and passion with patriotic tunes.

During the ceremony, panoramic tableaux based on the schemes and programs of the state government were brought out by various government departments. In these, tableaux were mainly brought out by the Indore Municipal Corporation on the subjects of grand and attractive replica of Ram temple made from waste material, solar city, traffic improvement and housing scheme under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Similarly, improvement of Anganwadi centers by the Women and Child Development Department, nutritional food, departmental schemes, consecration of the idol of Lord Shri Ram by Indore Development Authority, Shabari event, city development related schemes, Ulas Navbharat Literacy Fair by the Education Department, District Panchayat. The works done by Indore under the Vikas Bharat Sankalp, making women self-reliant, cleanliness mission, natural farming by the Agriculture Department, Pradhan Mantri Micro Food Enterprises Upgradation Scheme by the Horticulture Department, Pradhan Mantri Srijan Program by the Industries Department and industrial development of Indore by the Forest Department. Tableaus on subjects related to eco-tourism, rehabilitation of prisoners by the jail department, replica of Lord Shri Ram temple, Ayushman scheme by the health department, Eklavya Model Residential School by the Scheduled Tribe department were included.

During the function, an attractive presentation of Physical Exercise (PT) was given by hundreds of students. Apart from this, children from three schools presented cultural programs based on patriotism in the function. The girls of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Nehru Nagar gave a presentation drenched in the spirit of patriotism, displaying the patriotism of the youth power of the country. Children of Sammati School gave a presentation based on classical dance. Similarly, the girls of Government Ahilya Ashram Girls Higher Secondary School hoisted the tricolor with pride in the spirit of patriotism and also gave attractive presentations on the theme 'Let us all celebrate the consecration of the idol of Lord Ram.'

Freedom fighters and democracy fighters were honored during the ceremony.

During the ceremony, platoons were awarded for presenting excellent parade. In the “A” category, the first prize was given to 15th Corps and the second prize was given to RAPTC.

In “B” category, first prize was given to traffic police and second prize was given to NCC.

BSF Band got the first prize in “S” category.

Similarly, among the tableaux, the first prize was given to the Jail Department, the second prize to the District Panchayat and the third prize to the Agriculture Department.

In the main function, officers-employees, voluntary organizations etc. who have done excellent work in departmental work throughout the year were specially rewarded.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, MLA Mahendra Hardiya, Divisional Commissioner Malsingh, Additional Director General of Police Rakesh Gupta, Additional Police Commissioner Manish Kapuria and Rajesh Hingankar and other officers, public representatives etc. were present in the ceremony.

During the ceremony, Minister Vijayvargiya also released the calendar prepared by the traffic police for creating public awareness regarding road safety rules and traffic rules.