 Indore: Kailash Vijayvargiya Treats School Children To Special Republic Day Meal
HomeIndoreIndore: Kailash Vijayvargiya Treats School Children To Special Republic Day Meal

Indore: Kailash Vijayvargiya Treats School Children To Special Republic Day Meal

He stressed the importance of education and moral values for the children, encouraging them to show respect to their elders, parents, and teachers, and to focus on their studies to succeed in life.

Harshita Rawat FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, January 26, 2024, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of Urban Development and Housing, Kailash Vijayvargiya, led the Republic Day celebrations on Friday by treating school children in Indore’s CM Rise School to a special midday meal.

The menu featured potatoes with chickpeas, fried bread, rice pudding, and sweets. Vijayvargiya later attended the main ceremony at CM Rise School in Musakhedi, where he joined the school children for lunch and distributed school bags, cups, and other items.

article-image

Alongside Vijayvargiya, notable figures such as MLA Mahendra Hardia, Collector Ashish Singh, Municipal Commissioner Harshika Singh, and Chief Executive Officer of the District Panchayat Siddharth Jain were present, along with other senior officials and public representatives.

During the event, Vijayvargiya highlighted the educational reforms initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to enhance the country's educational system. He stressed the importance of education and moral values for the children, encouraging them to show respect to their elders, parents, and teachers, and to focus on their studies to succeed in life.

article-image
