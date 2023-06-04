Indore: Rains, hail shower ﻿leave people surprised

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sudden rain coupled with hail showers in many parts of the city on Saturday evening surprised residents and caught those out on the roads off-guard and left them drenched.

However, the sudden change in weather conditions has provided relief to the residents from the oppressively hot and humid conditions which had been prevailing for the past three days.

Meanwhile, the officials of the Regional Meteorological Department said that two cyclonic circulations over Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are causing an incursion of humidity from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

The rain started on Saturday evening and continued till late evening with varying intensities in different parts of the city, but the meteorological office at the city airport received only 2.1 mm of rainfall till evening,

Ved Prakash Singh, senior scientist, India Meteorological Department said similar conditions prevailed across the state and it would remain the same on Sunday.

“Rain and gusty winds will continue to hit various parts of the state including Indore division. Two cyclonic circulations are taking place i.e. over Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh which are causing rain in the state. The current spell will break in two days and the temperature will rise again,” Singh said.

The rainfall in the evening also turned the city’s weather cool as the temperature dropped a couple of degrees Celsius in the evening. However, the maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 38.5 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.

Monsoon to hit Kerala by June 7, reach Indore after a fortnight

The senior scientist said that as per the current conditions, monsoon is likely to hit Kerala by June 7. “Conditions are favourable for further movement of the southwest monsoon. Further forecasting would be done on the basis of the conditions,” Singh said.

The monsoon arrival would be delayed in Madhya Pradesh and it may hit Indore after June 21.