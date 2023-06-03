Madhya Pradesh: Street plays organised at Sant Hirdaram Institute of Management

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Street plays centred on environment conservation, Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan and menstruation were organised at the Sant Hirdaram Institute of Management on May 31, the authorities of the institute said. The girl students of the institute, belonging to as many as nine clubs, participated in the street plays.

Official sources said that the street plays were organised with the efforts of UNICEF. Before the street plays began, the portrait of Goddess Saraswati was garlanded and managing director of the institute, Hero Gyanchandani welcomed the dignitaries on the occasion.

The jury comprising members of UNICEF awarded the first prize to the CSR club, while the second prize went to UHVM club. The cultural club claimed the third prize for staging the street plays. Coordinator of the street plays, professor Shalu Pandey expressed gratitude towards all the members of the UNICEF as well as the theatre artists, and opined that street plays are a medium, through which one can propagate social messages among the people.

She added that the clubs who have won prizes in the competition will again have to stage their street plays at various places of Bhopal on Monday.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Sampoorn Samadhan Diwas observed in all tehsils of Lalitpur