Madhya Pradesh: Sampoorn Samadhan Diwas observed in all tehsils of Lalitpur

Lalitpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Sampoorn Samadhan Diwas was organised in all tehsils of Lalitpur on Saturday, official sources said. Collector and district magistrate (DM) Alok Singh was present in the Madawara tehsil of the district, who listened to the grievances of the complainants and ordered the officials concerned to address their issues with immediate effect.

According to sources, as many as 166 grievances were received during the hearing in the Madawara tehsil, in which 90 grievances were related to revenue cases, 19 to police cases, 22 to development cases, 9 to electricity cases and four concerned with other departments. Alongside collector Singh, the Superintendent of police (SP) of Lalitpur, Abhishek Kumar Agrawal, Chief development officer Anil Kumar Pandey, Chief Medical officer Dr JS Bakshi, District development officer KN Pandey and others were also present.

While redressing the grievances of the complainants, Collector Singh said that law and order is the same for everyone. He also instructed the officials strictly to treat the grievances of the people seriously, as many of them travel long distances to show up at the hearing. During this, he also expressed concern for providing the benefits of the government-led schemes to all the people, who are beneficiaries.