MP Weather Update: Nautapa ends without heat wave; rain likely in Bhopal, Indore in coming days

ANANDSHIVRE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nautapa (May 25 to June 2) bid adieu to the state moderately this time due to cloud cover, courtesy, weather systems and continuation of rain in all areas of the state. People heaved a sigh of relief as there was no heat wave this season. The highest temperature of 41.5 degree Celsius was recorded in Khandwa on Friday. Sagar received 8 mm of rain from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm. This time there was no heat wave anywhere in the state during the nine days of Nautapa. Except on May 31, it rained at some places in the state for eight days.

The highest temperature of 43.8 degree Celsius in Nautapa was recorded at Narsinghpur on May 25. According to meteorologists, currently there are three weather systems active at different places leading to cloud cover.

Rain likely in Bhopal, Indore

Rain is also likely at some places in the districts of Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Ujjain and Indore divisions on Saturday-Sunday. According to the information received from the Meteorological Department, at present a western disturbance is active in the upper part of the air around Jammu in the form of a cyclone. Under its influence, an induced cyclone has formed over Punjab. A cyclonic circulation is also present in the upper air section over Southwest Rajasthan.

Temperature likely to get down

Ajay Shukla, former senior meteorologist, said “Apart from these three weather systems being active, the wind direction is also south-west. Clouds have started forming due to moisture coming with the winds. This is likely to bring down the maximum temperature. Along with this, there may be drizzle at some places in the districts of Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Ujjain, Indore divisions.”