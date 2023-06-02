Indore: Nature-themed art exhibition encourages all to keep city clean & green

Artists painting a greener Indore and saving Earth from destruction during the art competition on Friday. | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Nature-themed art exhibition was organised at Mahalaxmi Nagar on Friday ahead of World Environment Day on June 5.

Create Stories Social Welfare Society organised the exhibition on the theme of ‘Nature – our only saviour’ where children drew nature-inspired paintings.

Society president Deepak Sharma said, “With its largest forest cover and abundant natural resources, Madhya Pradesh has always been a rich state. Since most of our population depends on the natural resources for their livelihoods, we must proactively take care of nature here.”

He added that art is one essential way to gear up movement of people towards a cause. “When a child draws a beautiful natural landscape inspired from surroundings, they can deeply experience the beauty of nature, which motivates them to keep it clean and pretty.”

The art competition saw participation from over 32 participants from different age groups. The youngest artist painting a picture of beautiful Indore was 6 years old. Considering the hard-work put up by the artists, the society decided to give the paintings a platform at their upcoming National Art Exhibition: Kala Ke Rang.

The paintings will be displayed in the National Art Exhibition Kala Ke Rang at Canarys Art Gallery on July 22, 2023, and July 23, 2023.

The winners of the competition were:

Khanak Modi stood first; second position was bagged by Ashima Tomar; and Prayag Jain won the third position in the under-15 category.

Among the elders, Bhavna Joshi bagged the first place; second place was awarded to Monika Raghuvanshi; and Antara Sharma stood at third place.

Recognising her hard-work and young talent, a consolation prize was awarded to 6 years old Ishani Raghuvanshi, who was the youngest participant.

