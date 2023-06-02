 MP Weather Update: Less hot days ahead as monsoon likely to enter by June 20
The cities of Indore and Bhopal are likely to be the first to experience the monsoon, followed by Jabalpur and Gwalior

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 04:42 PM IST
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Monsoon is likely to enter Madhya Pradesh through the routes of Khandwa, Khargone, and Burhanpur, just like last year.

According to meteorologists, the monsoon could become active in the state between June 18th and June 20th.

The cities of Indore and Bhopal are likely to be the first to experience the monsoon, followed by Jabalpur and Gwalior. With the Western Disturbance becoming active from June 3rd, the impact of the scorching heat will diminish, resulting in a decrease in temperatures.

Monsoon this time

Senior meteorologist H.S. Pandey revealed that this time the monsoon is expected to enter Madhya Pradesh from the south-west and south-east directions, similar to last year.

There won't be any drought-like situation anywhere in the state. Good rainfall is expected in all parts of Madhya Pradesh. Last year, Bhopal received nearly 75 inches of rainfall, making it the district with the highest precipitation in the state. Moreover, many districts recorded above-average rainfall.

Meteorologists have also estimated below-normal rainfall in 63% of the regions in Madhya Pradesh. This includes a total of 33 districts from the Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Chambal, Rewa, and Sagar divisions. These areas may experience rainfall that is 10% or less than normal. However, the Bhopal, Jabalpur, Narmadapuram, and Shahdol divisions, comprising 19 districts, are expected to receive normal rainfall. These districts may witness rainfall ranging from 96% to 104% of normal. 

