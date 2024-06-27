Indore: Raid At Gym Owner’s Residence; Premium Liquor Worth ₹11 Lakh Seized (WATCH)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state excise department raided the house of a gymnasium owner and recovered premium (imported) and medium range liquor worth Rs 11 lakh from there on Thursday. The liquor brands recovered from his house were brought from Haryana through a transporter and he used to pack the bottles in the packaging of an e-commerce company. Information about the transporter and his aides is being gathered by the excise officials.

Excise controller RH Pachori informed Free Press that the officials received information that a person named Sonu delivers premium liquor from his place in Bhawarkua area. Following the information, a team led district flying squad officer Preeti Choubey raided the house of Arun Singh alias Sonu in the Bhawarkua area and recovered liquor imported and IMFL from there. About 360 bottles of liquor worth Rs 11 lakh were recovered from his place and arrested the accused on Thursday morning. A case under section 34 (1), 34 (2) of the MP Excise Act was registered against the accused.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Arun Singh is a gymnasium owner and he used to bring premium liquor from Haryana through a transport. It was believed that the liquor was being taken to the city in the parcel with some goods to mislead the police and other agencies. Some bottles were found packed in an e-commerce company packing. It was found that the transport through which the liquor was taken to the city is a relative of the accused. Further information is being gathered about him. Officials said that more people would be arrested in connection with the same.

Pachori further said that the accused used to pack the bottles at his place using the packaging of an e-commerce company and he used to supply the liquor to his customers in 1 and 2 bottles in the packs. How customers used to contact him is also being investigated.

English/country made liquor worth Rs 2.1 lakh seized

A team of excise sub inspector Rajesh Tiwari from Bombay Bazar circle and other officials of the district raided many places from where the liquor was being sold illegally including dhabas, hotels and registered 35 cases against the accused. During this action English and country made liquor worth Rs 2.1 lakh were recovered from there.

During the raids ADEO Anil Mathur, excise sub inspector Rakesh Mandloi, Manohar Khare, Shalini Singh and staff recovered the liquor and took action against the accused.