Indore Updates: Water Supply To Be Hit In Many Areas On June 27; Rishikesh-Laxmibai Nagar-Rishikesh Train Cancelled

Water Supply To Be Hit In Many Areas On June 27

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Drinking water supply through tap will remain hit in many areas in the city on Thursday as pumps at Jalud station were stopped for maintenance work at GRP Lines on Wednesday. 45 MLD pumps of Narmada I and II phases and 90 MLD pumps of Narmada III phase (additional pumps) were closed at 12:02 pm for maintenance work at GRP Lines.

90 MLD pumps of Narmada I and II phases were closed at 1:25 pm due to low sump level, which were started at 2:17 pm after the level became normal again. All pumps of Narmada I and II phases were closed at 8:45 pm for repair work of 1400 mm diameter GRP pipeline. IMC water works in-charge Abhishek Bablu Sharma said that the repair work may take an estimated time of 4 to 5 hours after which the pumps will be started.

He stated that water supply will be hit due to maintenance and repair work in some areas of the city. Supply will be affected in areas which are connected to overhead water tanks in Annapurna, Lokmanya Nagar, Dravina Nagar, Chhatribagh, Sadar Bazaar, Subhash Chowk, Gandhi Hall, Bhakt Prahlad Nagar and Malhar Ashram.

Rishikesh-Laxmibai Nagar-Rishikesh Train Cancelled

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Railways has cancelled the operation of Yognagari Rishikesh-Laxmibai Nagar train for July 2 and 3. According to official information, owing to the block taken between Roorkee-Deoband sections of Moradabad Division of Northern Railway, the operation of train running from Yoganagari Rishikesh on July 2 and 3 for Laxmibai Nagar will be cancelled. Similarly, the operation of train no 14309 Laxmibai Nagar Yoganagari Rishikesh Express running from Rishikesh will be cancelled on July 3 and 4.