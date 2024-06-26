MP: Kuno Officials In A Fix Over Giving Anti-Maggot To Cheetah Cubs | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kuno National Park officials are in fix over giving anti maggot medicine ‘Ecto Parasite’ to the cubs that will turn six-month old next month. The medicine is to be applied to the cheetah and all its cubs simultaneously after tranqualising them.

A forest officer of Kuno said that if mother cheetah is tranqualised along with one or two cubs then there is a possibility that remaining cubs may flee from the scene due to fear and may vanish into the long grasses. Then it would be a tedious task to trace them as grass is too tall. “We are planning how to give medicine (anti-maggot) to cubs and once it is finalized, we will execute the plan,” the official said.

Sources said that so far around four to five adult cheetahs have been given the medicine. They were first tranqualised and then medicine was applied on their body. A total, thirteen adult cheetahs are in Kuno and an equal number of cubs in Kuno.

Most of them will be turning six months old next month. The decision to give anti maggot medicine has been taken so that cheetahs could be prevented from maggot infection which mainly develops during the monsoon season.

Augmenting prey base

Kuno National Park authorities are leaving no stone unturned to augment the prey base for cheetahs. In the fresh development, Kuno officials have sought 500 cheetals each from Bandhavgarh and Pench Tiger Reserves. Total 1000 cheetals would add to the already existing prey base of Cheetahs in the coming time.