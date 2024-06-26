MP: Kodo Kutki Millets MSP To Be Rs 4,290 Per Quintal, Says Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

CM Mohan Yadav calls on union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in New Delhi on Tuesday. |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called on Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Delhi and held talks on matters related to Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

The Union minister said that Kodo Kutki millets - grown in tribal areas of Madhya Pradesh- will be brought under the Minimum Support Price. The MSP of Kodo Kutki millets will be the same as of Ragi millet which is Rs 4,290 per quintal, said the minister, adding that this decision would help in promotion of Shri Anna Scheme which encourages use of coarse grain.

Notably, so far, there was no purchase of Kudo Kutki at MSP in Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan assured the Chief Minister that issues related to MNREGA, PM Gramin Sadak Yojana will be sorted out as per the guidelines of the scheme.

Chouhan said that two ministries under him i.e. agriculture & farmer welfare and rural development will provide full support to Madhya Pradesh. He also said that issues related to GI tag to Sharbati wheat and basmati rice will be sorted out soon. Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh has huge potential under the Per Drop More Crop scheme and assured that his ministry would consider the proposals as per the guidelines.

Moong purchase

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that permission for moong purchase has been granted by the Union government to Madhya Pradesh. CM Mohan Yadav informed him that there is bumper production of summer Moong in the State and its purchase will be looked into with utmost seriousness.

PM JANMAN Yojana

Chhindwara district is not in PM JANMAN Yojana and it is home to the Bharia tribe. This issue came up for discussion between Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and CM. Now efforts will be made to cover Chhindwara under the scheme.