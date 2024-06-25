Bhopal Rain Woes: Poor Drains, Garbage Woes Plague Residents Amid First Monsoon Shower

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first spell of monsoon has left many residential colonies in Bhopal in trouble. Recent rains have led to water accumulation on a number of roads and streets in residential areas, exposing the poor drainage system. Colonies such as Indus Phase-4 and Phase-5, Radha-Krishnapura, Krishnapuram, Anuja, Hariganga, and others are grappling with rainwater flooding due to poor drainage and sewers.

The rain has caused garbage on the roadsides and vacant plots to spill onto the streets, raising the risk of disease outbreaks, particularly affecting children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory issues. In Devaki Nagar, under Ward No. 57, waste dumping is a big issue. Despite the municipal corporation's focus on door-to-door garbage collection, it lacks a system to manage waste discarded on vacant plots and roadsides and this makes thing worse during rains.

The drainage system has to be upgraded under Atal Mission For Rejuvenation and urban Transformation (AMRUT) Yojana till then the residents of colonies will continue to face challenges during the monsoon season.

According to residents of the Indus colony, phase-4 and phase 5 of the colony are mainly affected due to the poor drainage system. Clogged drains block the flow of rain water leading to flood like situation .

Congress Corporator for Ward-57, Mohammed Danish, stated, "We have submitted a proposal for drainage system upgradation under AMRUT Yojana-II. Although the BMC discourages roadside garbage dumping, the lack of regular cleaning aggravates the problem, especially during rains."