Indore: Protesters turn 'beggars' to attract mass attention, Covid-19 sampling, medicine distribution hampered

Indore: The sampling of Covid-19 patients, distribution of medicines, and work on home isolation was affected consecutively for the second day, on Wednesday, due to the strike of employees on temporary contract with the health department.

The employees also staged demonstrations outside the Chief Medical and Health Officer’s office and they also begged from passersby as a protest against the government.

Over 800 employees, including AYUSH doctors, paramedical staff, lab technicians, and others joined the strike to press their demands including in Indore.

The strike also affected the facilities at Maa Ahilya COVID Care Centre and administration had to send the employees of Indore Municipal Corporation to handle the situation there as a large number of patients, in home isolation, was shifted there on Wednesday.