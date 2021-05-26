Indore: Indian Institute of Management joins hands with GIZ to help businesses tackle post-Covid challenges

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In line with its mission to stay contextually relevant and contribute to nation building, Indian Institute of Management Indore has joined hands with The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ), German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), to connect the dots across myriad sectors to understand how they grappled with COVID-19 for forthcoming pandemic preparedness.

For this, IIM Indore has received a research grant of Rs 85.3 lakh. Covid-19 has not only impacted the health index of several countries (WHO, 2020); but also created the macro-level turbulence that has severe implications for economic, political, social and psychological well-being.

The institutions will now work together on documenting the challenges faced by these business sectors and their ways of tackling challenges.