Ratlam: Software, application to share information on corona patient with kin

RATLAM: Now a software and an app will provide information about corona patient to their kin thrice a day.

Sharing this information Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap said that family members of the Covid-19 patients of the Government Medical College Covid-19 hospital will not face any difficulties and they will get following information on their registered mobile phones: admission , oxygen level, treatment and test reports of their patient.

Home isolated patients can share information about fever, oxygen level with the Covid-19 Control Room through web app.

The software and web app were demonstrated at the NIC room here in presence of collector Kumar Purushottam, deputy collector Shirali Jain, Dr Pramod Prajapati, Dr Gaurav Boriwal and other officials.

Kashyap said that software has been papered by team of engineers under the direction of Siddharth Kashyap and Shravan Kashyap.