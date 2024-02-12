Indore: Property Dealer Booked For Raping Woman | Representational Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A property dealer was booked for allegedly blackmailing and raping a 25-year-old woman. According to the police, the woman in her complaint said that the accused named Vipin, a resident of Dwarkapuri, met her a few months ago.

The accused befriended her and somehow made her video and started blackmailing her. A few days ago, he took her to a hotel on the pretext of a birthday party, where he threatened to circulate her videos on social media and raped her. The police have registered a case and started a search for the accused.

Indore: Woman Attacked By Brother, Nephew

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was allegedly thrashed by her brother and his son in Malharganj on Sunday. The accused also tried to attack her with a sword. According to the police, Jaimala Sharma, a resident of Hukumchand Colony went to meet her mother in Malganj when her brother Nitesh started an argument with her.

Nitesh and his son also thrashed her. During the altercation, Nitesh took out a sword and tried to attack her. The entire incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed near the spot. The woman later approached the police and lodged a complaint. After seeing the CCTV footage, the police also added the section of Arms Act. A search is on for him and his son.