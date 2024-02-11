 MP: Three More Held For Blast And Blaze At Firecracker Factory In Harda
With this, six people, including two owners of the ill-fated factory, have been arrested, superintendent of police Abhinav Choukse said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, February 11, 2024, 07:53 PM IST
Harda (Madhya Pradesh): Three more persons have been arrested in connection with the explosion and blaze at the firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Harda town that killed 13 people and wounded more than 200, police said on Sunday.

The police arrested Aman Tamkhane (31) and Ashish Tamkhane (35) on Saturday, while Abhishek Agrawal (34) was apprehended on Sunday, he said.

Earlier this week, the police had arrested factory owners Rajesh Agrawal and Somesh Agrawal and unit supervisor Rafiq Khan, the official said.

The accused are booked under sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

Thirteen persons have died, and more than 200 injured, after an explosion and subsequent fire flattened the firecracker factory on February 7 in the Bairagarh locality on Magardha Road on the outskirts of Harda town, approximately 150 km from the state capital Bhopal.

