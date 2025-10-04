Bhopal News: PHQ Officials Busy Compiling Achievements Ahead Of CM Conference; Routine Work Affected As Officials Prepare For Oct 7 Meet | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Chief Minister’s scheduled conference on October 7, officers at Police Headquarters (PHQ) are collecting records of their achievements.

For the past week, senior officials from various branches have been preparing detailed performance reports to present during the meeting. Many officers have stayed late to finalise the documents.

Focus areas

DGP office: New initiatives to improve policing, crime control through regular monitoring and Dial 112 emergency response efforts will be highlighted.

PTRI, selection & recruitment: Completion of 2023 recruitment, notification for filling 8,000 of 8,500 posts in 2025, establishment of Police Board and traffic improvement campaigns will be presented.

Narcotics: Global reach of recent anti-drug campaigns, action against traffickers, and property confiscations worth over Rs 100 crore will be showcased.

Welfare & crimes against women: Improved healthcare facilities for police staff, cashless treatment, directives for thorough investigations of crimes under POCSO Act and new welfare schemes will be highlighted.

Training & complaints: Innovations in police training schools, and information on complaints received during public hearings and prompt action taken will be shared.

Administration: For the first time in the state, transfers of 11,000 officers posted long-term at the same stations and removal of personnel involved in serious crimes will be presented.

SC welfare (AJK): Crimes registered in AJK police stations over three years, actions taken and convictions in criminal cases will be reported.

(Story by Staff Reporter)