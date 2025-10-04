 MP News: One Dead, Several Injured As Pandal Truss Collapses At Dussehra Procession In Jabalpur
A heavy iron truss, attached to a pandal erected for the festivities, suddenly collapsed amid the crowd

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 06:56 PM IST
MP News: One Dead, Several Injured As Pandal Truss Collapses At Dussehra Procession In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic accident took place during a Dussehra procession in the Gadha area of Jabalpur which lead to the death of a woman and injuries to around 15 people.

The incident occurred when a heavy iron truss which was attached to a pandal suddenly collapsed on the crowd.

Check out the video below:

The deceased has been identified as Shweta Verma. Her son, Shaurya Verma, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Many of the injured who had travelled from different localities to be part of the celebration were caught.

Stampede occured after collapse

As the truss fell, panic spread among the crowd. People were screaming and running for safety while the metal structure crashed on the ground. The collapse triggered a stampede like situation which worsened the number of injuries.

Those hurt in the accident have been admitted to various hospitals across the city. Medical teams are attending to the injured, some of whom are reported to be in serious condition.

The police have begun an investigation and are examining whether negligence led to the collapse.

Jabalpur Police officials said that strict action will be taken if responsibility is established. Authorities are also reviewing safety arrangements at festival venues.

