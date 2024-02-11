MP: 'Congress Wanted To Bankrupt India And Itself Went Bankrupt,' Says Jyotiraditya Scindia After Ajay Pal Yadav Joins BJP

MP: 'He Dedicated His Life To Service Of Mother India,' Says Jyotiraditya Scindia On LK Advani Being Awarded Bharat Ratna | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Problems of the Congress party are increasing day by day just months ahead of Lok Sabha elections. On Sunday, Ajaypal Yadav, vice president of Youth Congress from Ashoknagar and brother of Guna MP KP Yadav, has joined BJP. The entry has been made possible by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. On this occasion, Scindia expressed gratitude on PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Jhabua and also targeted Congress.

Reacting to the expulsion of Acharya Pramod Krishnam for 6 years by Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Scinidia said that the Congress Party wanted to bankrupt this country, today it itself has become bankrupt.

“There is neither any thinking nor any ideology, it is now only automatic thinking. And the party which can refuse the invitation for consecration of Ram Temple, in the coming days, the people of this country will once again respond by rejecting it like in the last 10 years,” he added.

'Ram Temple in Abu Dhabi is a matter of pride for Ram devotees'

While discussing with the media, Scindia also expressed happiness over the consecration of the Ram temple going to be held in Abu Dhabi. Scindia said that it is a matter of pride that now, influenced by Ayodhya, Lord Ram is going to be established in Abu Dhabi too, for whose inauguration, PM Modi will also be present there. “This occasion is an important and proud occasion for Indians as well as crores of expatriate Ram devotees from all over the world,” he said.