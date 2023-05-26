Indore : Properties of 3 colleges to be auctioned

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : Three colleges in Indore district, which were found guilty of irregularities in distributing scholarships to SC-ST and OBC students, will have their properties auctioned. The colleges were implicated in mishandling the distribution of post-matric scholarships.

Additional collector R.S. Mandloi confirmed that the auction process has been initiated. The building of Greater Malwa Institute of Paramedical College and Pioneer Institute of Paramedical Sciences College, located at 58/2 Mohanpura Prime City, Veena Nagar, Indore, will be auctioned on May 29.

Similarly, on June 15, the building of Shweta Paramedical College, situated at 773/19 Meghdoot Nagar, Indore, will also be auctioned.

Interested parties can obtain further information by contacting the respective tehsildar responsible for the property auction.