Madhya Pradesh: Steel dustbins provided under ‘SBM’ sold by miscreants in Ujjain

Condition of one of the dustbins erected near Grand Hotel in Ujjain. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Social worker Harsh Shukla has questioned Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) authorities for turning a blind eye to the status of its equipments at a time when the city has joined the race for seven-star rating under Swacchta Survekshan-2023.

He stated that every department of the state government and the Union government contributing in the interest of the city understanding its duties. Under SBM, the Ujjain office of Gail India Limited Company had installed dozens of steel waste collection tanks in public places through the UMC along with steel stands. However, due to collusion of certain elements and negligence of the UMC denizens were suffering on this count.

Shukla complained that these dustbins were first filled with plastic, polythene, paper cloth etc and set on fire by anti-social elements. Then gradually they were uprooted and sold at throwaway prices. Drawing the attention of UMC commissioner towards the issue, he demanded effective steps. Such types of dustbins were established in the entire city including Freeganj area, he said.

