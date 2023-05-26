Nautapa begins with extreme humid weather conditions in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Denizens faced extreme humid conditions on the first day of Nautapa on Thursday even as winds brought down the day and night temperature.

Astrologically, the Sun entered Rohini Nakshatra on Thursday thus marking the start of Nautapa. The word Nautpa indicates hot nine days enhancing the threat of heat stroke. However, there is a possibility of rain too. According to astrological and scientific side, during Sun’s stay in Rohini Nakshatra, its rays fall directly on the earth which leads to tremendous heat.

The weather pattern in the country is changing with time. According to astrologers, summer season starts from Jyeshtha month, while Nautapa begins with entry of the Sun into Rohini Nakshatra. On Thursday, the Sun entered Rohini Nakshatra and will remain there till June 2, thus marking nine day of extreme hot weather conditions.

According to astrologers, during the nine days of Nautapa, a large portion of the earth experiences severe heat when four planets -- Sun, Mars, Mercury and Saturn -- are at the same place in the horoscope. The combination of these four planets is called Samasaptaka Yoga. The conjunction of the Sun, Mars, Mercury and Saturn is observed annually during Nautapa. It is believed that rain during Nautapa indicates less rainfall in monsoon. Nautapa without rain means sufficient rain during monsoon.

Nautapa started on Thursday but its effect started showing from Wednesday night itself. According to information received from Government Jiwaji Observatory, Wednesday night the minimum temperature jumped by almost 1 degree to reach 25.5 degrees Celsius whereas 24 hours before this, the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.8 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature recorded at 39 degrees Celsius on Wednesday dropped to 38 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Winds were blowing at a speed of 4 km per hour in the morning and 12 km per hour in the evening.

